Thu: TASE ends holiday week flat

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21% to 2,490.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01% to 2,535.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05% to 437.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 399.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.48 billion in equities and NIS 1.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.081% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.691/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.007% lower at NIS 4.198/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) also rose 0.22% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.81%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.41%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.26%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.04% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.79%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.93% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.65%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.04% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.61%.

