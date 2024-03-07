Thu: TASE ends week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.78%, to 1,939.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.85% to 1,970.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.88% to 405.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 380.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.96 billion in equities and NIS 3.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.499% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.590/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.260% lower at NIS 3.912/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.47%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.55% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.64%.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 3.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.18% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.14% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.75%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.2% and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.92%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.67% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 7, 2024.

