Thu: TASE ends week of fighting on uptick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,664.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,578.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.70%, to 372.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 368.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.23 billion in equities and NIS 2.19 billion in bonds.

For the week, which was dominated by the round of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3%. The index is up 13.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 3.4880/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.38% lower, at NIS 3.8337/€.

The main indices rose today despite four out of the five leading stocks falling. Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.58%. Teva fell 1.76%; Nice Systems, which reported good quarterly results today and raised its guidance, nevertheless fell 0.43%; Israel Chemicals fell 1.94%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 1.04%. Partner Communications was a notable advancer, rising 6.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 14, 2019

