Thu: TASE ends week on downtick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.43%, to 1,658.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.33%, to 1,587.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.52%, to 378.58 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 369.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion in equities and NIS 9.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.46% lower, at NIS 3.4550/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.24% lower, at NIS 3.8292/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and fell 1.70%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.79%; Teva rose 1.32%; Israel Chemicals rose 0.52%; and Bank Leumi fell 0.92%.

Pool cleaning robots company Maytronics rose 4.46% on publishing good quarterly financials. Electra rose 3.51%. Hadera Paper, which also reported today, fell 4.45%.

