Thu: TASE ends week on downtick

21 Nov, 2019 21:54
Globes correspondent

The main indices fell today, with leading stock Nice Systems down and weakness in the banks.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.43%, to 1,658.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.33%, to 1,587.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.52%, to 378.58 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 369.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion in equities and NIS 9.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.46% lower, at NIS 3.4550/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.24% lower, at NIS 3.8292/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and fell 1.70%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.79%; Teva rose 1.32%; Israel Chemicals rose 0.52%; and Bank Leumi fell 0.92%.

Pool cleaning robots company Maytronics rose 4.46% on publishing good quarterly financials. Electra rose 3.51%. Hadera Paper, which also reported today, fell 4.45%.

