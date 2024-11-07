Thu: TASE ends week on new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.28% to 2,229.99 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.10% to 2,231.66 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.48% to 428.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 387.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.51 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.348% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.748/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% higher at NIS 4.014/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.75%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.11%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after posting strong third quarter results, and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.81%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.71% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.53%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.16%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.32%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 4.8% and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.75%.

