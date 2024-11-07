search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TASE ends week on new record

7 Nov, 2024 19:02
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nova led the gains today after posting strong third quarter results but Teva fell again.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.28% to 2,229.99 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.10% to 2,231.66 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.48% to 428.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 387.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.51 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.348% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.748/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% higher at NIS 4.014/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.75%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.11%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after posting strong third quarter results, and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.81%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.71% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.53%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.16%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.32%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 4.8% and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.75%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018