Thu: TASE ends week sharply lower

20 Jun, 2024 18:56
The banks and NICE Systems fell sharply today as Energean and Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.76%, to 1,968.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.80% to 1,938.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.07% to 398.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 378.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.081% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.719/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.118% lower at NIS 3.989/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, falling 3.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.73% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.10%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.81%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.95% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 3.39%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after selling its Egyptian, Italian and Croatian assets for a big profit. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.90%.

