Thu: TASE posts strong week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,586.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,461.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68%, to 389.62 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 356.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.12 billion in equities and NIS 3.73 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.3%. The index is up 8.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% higher, at NIS 3.5830/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was also set 0.14% higher, at NIS 4.0414/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.69%. Discount Bank fell 0.327%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.45%; Nice Systems rose 0.45%; and Bezeq fell 2.00%. Notable advancers were Cellcom, up 6.01%, and Harel, up 4.56%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 11, 2019

