search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TASE posts strong week

11 Apr, 2019 23:56
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices ended election week positively, even though three of the five leading stocks fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,586.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,461.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68%, to 389.62 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 356.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.12 billion in equities and NIS 3.73 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.3%. The index is up 8.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% higher, at NIS 3.5830/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was also set 0.14% higher, at NIS 4.0414/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.69%. Discount Bank fell 0.327%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.45%; Nice Systems rose 0.45%; and Bezeq fell 2.00%. Notable advancers were Cellcom, up 6.01%, and Harel, up 4.56%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 11, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018