Thu: TASE ends week with big gains

14 Dec, 2023 19:24
Ormat and Teva led the market higher today while Elbit Systems lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.14%, to 1,822.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.44% to 1,846.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.62% to 356.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.79% to 377.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.68 billion in equities and NIS 3.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.674% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.685/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.645% higher at NIS 4.026/€.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 9.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.17% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.88%.

Real estate stocks rose strongly today led by Azrieli Group (AZRG), which rose 3.57%. Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.16%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.72% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 6.64%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.08% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.01%.

