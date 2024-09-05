Thu: TASE ends week with big gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.19%, to 2.071.92 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.33% to 2,072.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.56% to 406.95 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 384.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.07 billion in equities and NIS 4.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.779% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.693/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.35% lower at NIS 4.099/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.14%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.87% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.94.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.04% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 3.16% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 2.84%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 0.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 5, 2024.

