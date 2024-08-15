Thu: TASE ends week with more strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly again today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.63%, to 2.055.12 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.56% to 2,039.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.39% to 409.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 383.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.97 billion in equities and NIS 2.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.429% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.715/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.511% lower at NIS 4.091/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, rising 3.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting strong second quarter results and announcing the appointment of a new CEO. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.40% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.12%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.1% for the biggest rise in the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.87%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.67%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.12% after publishing strong second quarter results.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 1.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.21% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.85%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 1.95% despite publishing second quarter results with a record ever profit.

