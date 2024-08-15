search
Thu: TASE ends week with more strong gains

15 Aug, 2024 18:25
Teva, NICE and Camtek led the market higher but El Al fell despite reporting record results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly again today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.63%, to 2.055.12 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.56% to 2,039.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.39% to 409.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 383.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.97 billion in equities and NIS 2.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.429% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.715/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.511% lower at NIS 4.091/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, rising 3.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting strong second quarter results and announcing the appointment of a new CEO. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.40% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.12%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.1% for the biggest rise in the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.87%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.67%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.12% after publishing strong second quarter results.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 1.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.21% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.85%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 1.95% despite publishing second quarter results with a record ever profit.

