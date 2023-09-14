Thu: TASE ends year on uptick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, on the last day of 5783 in the Jewish calendar. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.59%, to 1,844.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.50%, to 1,865.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11%, to 376.72 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index was flat, at 361.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.06 billion in equities and NIS 2.47 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1%. The index is up 2.7% for the (Gregorian) year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.18% higher, at NIS 3.8260/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was also set 0.18% higher, at NIS 4.1059/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and fell 4.61%. Melisron fell 1.83%; Bank Leumi rose 2.14%; Teva rose 3.04%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 1.30%.

Notable advancers today were Veridis, up 6.13%; Navitas, up 5.81%; and Electra Real Estate, up 4.11%. Partner fell 4.94%, and Electra Consumer Products fell 3.16%.

