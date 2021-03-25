search
Thu: TASE falls again as election proves inconclusive

25 Mar, 2021 19:10
There were steep declines for Delek Group and Gilat, while the banks were mixed.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.56%, to 1,578.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.47%, to 1,636.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.74%, to 574.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 373.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.48 billion in equities and NIS 2.86 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.06%. The index is up 5.3% for the year to date.

In a session in which investors were no doubt affected by yet another general election in Israel that has produced an inconclusive result, Bank Hapoalim led trading, and fell 1.54%. Bank Leumi rose 0.14%; Discount Bank fell 1.14%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.21% after reporting agreement with the workers of newly acquired Union Bank on a streamlining plan; and Nice Systems fell 1.89%.

There were notable rises for Kerur (up 2.99%), and Rami Levy (up 2.77%). Gilat Satellite Systems fell 8.35%; Delek Group fell 7.51%; Opko Health fell 6.47%; and Ormat fell 5.92%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed on Sunday for the Passover holiday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

