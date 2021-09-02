Thu: TASE falls at end of positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 1,766.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,824.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19%, to 560.72 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 376.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.38 billion in equities and NIS 3.52 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%. The index is up 17.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.16% higher, at NIS 3.2080/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.47% higher, at NIS 3.8022/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 0.96%. Bank Leumi rose 0.11%; Perion Network rose 0.43%; Electra fell 4.82%; and Azrieli Group rose 0.59%.

Notable advancers were Energean, up 9.38%, Augwind, up 5.11%, and Delek Group, up 3.48%. Cellcom fell 6.79%, and Electra fell 4.82%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2021

