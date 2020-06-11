Thu: TASE down as global markets weaken

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.88%, to 1,441.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.09%, to 1,409.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.90%, to 433.12 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.40%, to 356.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 2.49 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6%. The index is down 14.4% for the year to date.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 0.73%. The remaining four leading tocks all fell. Bank Leumi fell 2.05%; Teva fell 5.30%, on news that the company was being indicted along with others for price fixing in the US; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.32%; and Discount Bank fell 1.81%.

The energy sector was hard hit today: OPC Energy fell 7.72%; Delek Group fell 7.32%; Navitas fell 6.38%; and Isramco fell 6.3%. Norstar Holdings, which holds Gazit Globe, fell 9.05%;

