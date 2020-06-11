search
Thu: TASE down as global markets weaken

11 Jun, 2020 19:25
With substantial falls by Teva and the banks, the main indices closed significantly off, although still higher on the week.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.88%, to 1,441.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.09%, to 1,409.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.90%, to 433.12 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.40%, to 356.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 2.49 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6%. The index is down 14.4% for the year to date.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 0.73%. The remaining four leading tocks all fell. Bank Leumi fell 2.05%; Teva fell 5.30%, on news that the company was being indicted along with others for price fixing in the US; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.32%; and Discount Bank fell 1.81%.

The energy sector was hard hit today: OPC Energy fell 7.72%; Delek Group fell 7.32%; Navitas fell 6.38%; and Isramco fell 6.3%. Norstar Holdings, which holds Gazit Globe, fell 9.05%;

