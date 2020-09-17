Thu: TASE falls in last session of 5780

In the last session of Jewish year 5780, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.63%, to 1,324.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.66%, to 1,356.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80%, to 470.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.33%, to 357.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.17 billion in equities and NIS 3.87 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.4%. The index is down 21.3% for the (civil) year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 3.4420/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.39% lower, at NIS 4.0359/€.

The top five stocks were mixed. Nice Systems led trading today, and fell 2.81%. Bezeq rose 3.24%; Bank Leumi fell 0.69%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.16%; and Maytronics rose 2.61%.

Notable advancers today were apparel chain Fox, up 6.56%; Cellcom, up 4.47%, and Allot, up 4.32%. Software houses Sapiens and Magic were notable decliners, the first closing off 5.10% and the second off 4.92%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will reopen on Monday September 21, after the Jewish New Year holiday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 17, 2020