Thu: TASE falters

The rally of the past few sessions petered out today, with substantial drops for the big two banks and Israel Chemicals.
The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.44%, to 1,629.94 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,468.56 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.32%, to 372.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 343.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.11 billion in equities and 4.21 billion in bonds.
On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.62% lower, at NIS 3.7100/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 4.2243/€.
Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.29%. Israel Chemicals fell 2.77%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.51%; Teva closed flat; and Nice Systems rose 0.87%.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2018
