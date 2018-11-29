Thu: TASE falters

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.44%, to 1,629.94 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,468.56 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.32%, to 372.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 343.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.11 billion in equities and 4.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.62% lower, at NIS 3.7100/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 4.2243/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.29%. Israel Chemicals fell 2.77%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.51%; Teva closed flat; and Nice Systems rose 0.87%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2018

