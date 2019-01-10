search
Thu: TASE falters at end of positive week

10 Jan, 2019 19:38
Bezeq had another downturn today, and the big two banks also fell, but Teva maintained its upward momentum.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34%, to 1,498.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,360.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18%, to 349.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.13%, to 342.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 987 million in equities and NIS 3.98 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.3%. The index is up 2.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.6640/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 4.2273/€.

Bezeq led trading today, falling 3.28%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.92%; Bank Leumi fell 0.09%; Teva rose 1.08%; and Israel Chemicals fell 0.76%. Bezeq parent company B Communications fell 7.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 10, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

