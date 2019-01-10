Thu: TASE falters at end of positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34%, to 1,498.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,360.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18%, to 349.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.13%, to 342.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 987 million in equities and NIS 3.98 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.3%. The index is up 2.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.6640/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 4.2273/€.

Bezeq led trading today, falling 3.28%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.92%; Bank Leumi fell 0.09%; Teva rose 1.08%; and Israel Chemicals fell 0.76%. Bezeq parent company B Communications fell 7.44%.

