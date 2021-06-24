Thu: TASE falters, with banks mixed

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,687.29 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,765.94 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30%, to points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.16%, to 369.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.39 billion in equities and NIS 3.03 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.1%. The index is up 12.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.2530/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% lower, at NIS 3.8855/€.

Discount Bank led trading today, and rose 1.17%. Bank Leumi fell 1.92%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.02%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.33%; and Nice Systems rose 1.86%.

Notable advancers today were Compugen, which rose 11.07%, and Delta, which rose 6.40%. Axilion's decline continued with a 5.40% fall.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 24, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021