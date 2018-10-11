Thu: TASE follows world markets down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.04% to 1,588.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05% to 1,435.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.60% to 379.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.37% to 346.79 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.99 billion. Markets slumped worldwide following comments by US President Trump that a correction was due and that the US Fed's policy of interest rate hikes was "crazy" and a "mistake."

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.248% at NIS 3.635/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.938% at 4.207/€.

On the market,Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.05% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 2.28%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.87% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.96%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.04%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.38%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 3.59%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.22% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.68%.

