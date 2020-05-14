search
Thu: TASE gives up recent gains

14 May, 2020 19:45
The main indices fell sharply today, with the banks, Teva and Nice Systems weighing heavily.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.40%, to 1,353.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 4.58%, to 1,330.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 4.97%, to 405.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.56%, to 352.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.22 billion in equities and NIS 3.24 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 5.66%. The index is down 19.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1% higher, at NIS 3.5460/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% higher, at NIS 3.8229/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 5.78%. Bank Hapoalim, which reported first quarter results today showing a profit hit by provisions relating to the coronavirus pandemic, fell 3.09%; Teva fell 6.44%; Nice Systems, which reported first quarter results ahead of estimates but suspended its annual guidance, fell 6.03%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 7.07%.

BATM went against the trend today, rising 4.02%. Compugen fell all of 24.34%, Delek Group fell 16.51%; and Fattal fell 16.15%.

