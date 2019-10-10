Thu: TASE indices end shortened week mixed

The main Tel Aviv Stock Exchange indices were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,611.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,535.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.06%, to 367.92 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11%, to 368.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.17 billion in equities and NIS 2.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 3.5040/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.81% higher, at NIS 3.8647/€.

Bank Leumi was today's most active stock, falling 1%. Nice Systems rose 1.62%; Discount Bank rose 0.13%; Teva fell 3.33%; and Israel Chemicals rose 1.58%. OPC Energy rose 5.19%, Camtek rose 4.35%, and Shikun & Binui rose 4.26%. Among notable decliners were Opko Health, down 7.52% and IFF, down 3.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 10, 2019

