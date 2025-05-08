Thu: TASE keeps powering ahead

The main indices rose on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.03%, to 2,636.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.05%, to 2,669.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.39%, to 463.37 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 392.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.30 billion in equities and NIS 4.92 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.7%. The index is up 10.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.22% lower, at 3.5790/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.82% lower, at 4.0431/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.26%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.205; Teva rose 5.67%, following its announcement yesterday that it would lay off 8% of its workforce as part of its plans to meet 2030 profitability targets; Discount Bank rose 1.36%; and Nova fell 4.24%.

Besides Teva, notable advancers today were Aryt, up 5.88%; Delek Automotive Systems, up 4.28%; Nofar Energy, up 3.95%; and Delta Brands, up 3.86%. El Al fell 2.33%, Turpaz fell 2.00%, and Israel Corporation fell 1.98%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 8, 2025.

