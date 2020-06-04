Thu: TASE maintains positive momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.37%, to 1,439.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also rose 0.37%, to 1,412.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05%, to 434.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index 0.54%, to 356.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.65 billion in equities, and NIS 3.27 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.1%. The index is down 14.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 3.4790/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.43% higher, at NIS 3.8987/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.42%. The rest of the top five traded stocks all fell: Liveperson fell 4.44%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.19%; Nice Systems fell 2.35%; and Gilat fell 7.13%.

Among today's notable advancers were Delta, up 10.20%; Electra, which announced today that it had won a contract with Rafael worth some NIS 650 million to manage all its installations in Israel, up 9.44%; and Delek Group, up 9.00%.

