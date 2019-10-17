search
Thu: TASE ends short week mixed as Teva falls

17 Oct, 2019 16:41
Teva and NICE led the declines today as Bezeq rose. The market reopens on Tuesday after the Simchat Torah holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11% to 1,648.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09% to 1,570.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.44% to 373.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 369.77 points. Trading turnover was NIS 844.9 million. The market reopens on Tuesday after the Simchat Torah holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.255% today at NIS 3.545/$ from Wednesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.682% at 3.927/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.27% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.90%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.06% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.22%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 0.99%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.57%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.52% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.15%.

