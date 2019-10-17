Thu: TASE ends short week mixed as Teva falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11% to 1,648.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09% to 1,570.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.44% to 373.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 369.77 points. Trading turnover was NIS 844.9 million. The market reopens on Tuesday after the Simchat Torah holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.255% today at NIS 3.545/$ from Wednesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.682% at 3.927/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.27% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.90%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.06% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.22%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 0.99%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.57%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.52% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019