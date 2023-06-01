Thu: TASE opens June lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.89%, to 1,729.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,728.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.18% to 344.74 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 369.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.03 billion in equities and NIS 3.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.565% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.736/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.746% higher at NIS 3.997/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market, rising 4.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.35%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.97% and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 4.49%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.50% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.59%.

