Thu: TASE posts negative week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.40%, to 1,597.67 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,488.35 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02%, to 372.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 364.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.16 billion in equities and NIS 3 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.73% lower, at NIS 3.5470/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.29% lower, at NIS 3.9974/€.

The big two banks led trading today. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.39%, while Bank Leumi rose 0.39%. Israel Chemicals rose 0.61%; Blue Square rose 2.37%, and Discount Bank fell 1.07%.

Among today's notable advancers were Israel Chemicals parent company Israel Corporation, which rose 5.56%, and Azorim, which rose 6.21%. Energean fell 3.05%, and Melisron fell 2.76% following the resignation of CEO Avi Levy.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 11, 2019

