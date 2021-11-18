Thu: TASE posts positive week, shekel weakens

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,901.32 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,985.64 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.53%, to 567.53 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 383.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 11.74 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6%. The index is up 26.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.16% higher, at NIS 3.0790/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.50% higher, at NIS 3.4939/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.16%. Camtek fell 8.73% after it announced that it would raise $140 million in an offering of convertible bonds; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.91%; ICL rose 0.27%; and Nice Systems fell 0.74%.

