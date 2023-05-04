search
Thu: TASE rally ends

4 May, 2023 18:29
The banks led the TASE down today but Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53%, to 1,784.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,785.83 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68% to 341.11 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 367.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.60 billion in equities and NIS 3.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.027% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.636/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.296% higher at NIS 4.027/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today falling 1.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.49% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.95%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.48% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.88%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.16% and Shapir Industries and Engineering (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.50%.

