Thu: TASE records another positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,853.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.40%, to 1,875.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40%, to 375.67 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.27%, to 366.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.90 billion in equities and NIS 5.54 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.2%. The index is up 3.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.6190/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.39% higher, at NIS 4.0222/€.

Discount Bank led trading today, and fell 1.04%. Bank Leumi fell 0.85%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.79%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.20%; and Nice Systems fell 1.30%.

Notable advancers today were Malam Team, up 2.85%; Nova Measuring Instruments, up 2.62%; Partner, up 2.23%; and Perion Network, up 2.15%. Prashkovsky Investments and Construction fell 4.00%; Formula fell 3.97%; and Magic Software Enterprises fell 3.97%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.