Thu: TASE down as world markets tumble

25 Oct, 2018 18:55
Globes correspondent

This week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index lost nearly half its gains for the year to date.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today in line with the falls on world markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.46%, to 1,568.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.32%, to 1,417.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.01%, to 374.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.21%, to 345.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.3 billion in equities and NIS 4.5 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.2%. The index is up 3.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.35% higher, at NIS 3.693/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.52% higher, at NIS 4.2132/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.29%. Israel Chemicals fell 3.36%; Teva fell 3.50%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.40%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.22%.

AudioCodes continued its winning run, rising a further 4.66%. Gilat Satelllites rose 3.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

