Thu: TASE down as world markets tumble

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today in line with the falls on world markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.46%, to 1,568.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.32%, to 1,417.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.01%, to 374.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.21%, to 345.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.3 billion in equities and NIS 4.5 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.2%. The index is up 3.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.35% higher, at NIS 3.693/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.52% higher, at NIS 4.2132/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.29%. Israel Chemicals fell 3.36%; Teva fell 3.50%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.40%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.22%.

AudioCodes continued its winning run, rising a further 4.66%. Gilat Satelllites rose 3.24%.

