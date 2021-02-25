Thu: TASE resumes slide

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.54%, to 1,549.63 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.45%, to 1,608.04 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01%, to 609.78 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 370.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.25 billion in equities and NIS 4.97 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.1%. The index is up 3.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.49% higher, at NIS 3.2800/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.05% higher, at NIS 4.0116/€.

Although the main indices fell, all five leading stocks rose. Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.40%. Nice Systems rose 2.56%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.13%; Teva rose 2%; and ICL rose 0.58%.

Other notable advancers were Cellcom, up 4.53%, and ElectReon, up 3.94%. Ormat fell 8.53% after reporting 2020 results today; Eccopia fell 3.65%; Airport City fell 3.38%; and Alony Hetz fell 3.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021