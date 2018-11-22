search
Thu: TASE resumes slide in thin trading

22 Nov, 2018 19:35
Globes correspondent

All five leading stocks fell today, with substantial declines for Israel Chemicals, Bezeq and Teva.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72%, to 1,607.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65%, to 1,447.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25%, to 367.95 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14%, to 346.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 877 million in equities and NIS 2.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.40% lower, at NIS 3.7280/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 4.2559/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.04%; Israel Chemicals fell 1.95%; Bezeq fell 4.25%; Bank Leumi fell 0.74%; and Teva fell 1.58%. Cellcom, which reported today, rose 1.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

