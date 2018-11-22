Thu: TASE resumes slide in thin trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72%, to 1,607.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65%, to 1,447.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25%, to 367.95 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14%, to 346.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 877 million in equities and NIS 2.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.40% lower, at NIS 3.7280/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 4.2559/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.04%; Israel Chemicals fell 1.95%; Bezeq fell 4.25%; Bank Leumi fell 0.74%; and Teva fell 1.58%. Cellcom, which reported today, rose 1.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018