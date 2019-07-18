search
Thu: TASE retreat continues

18 Jul, 2019 19:44
It was another negative week on the Israeli stock market, with Bank Hapoalim, Teva and Delek Group today's outstanding decliners.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.66%, to 1,564.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,462.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index 0.74%, to 367.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17%%, to points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.21 billion in equities, and NIS 2.73 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.1%. The index is up 6.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.5430/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.9752/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.08%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.24%; Teva fell 1.10%; Nice Systems rose 0.54%; and Discount Bank fell 0.07%.

FMS Enterprises Migun, which produces ballistic protection materials, was a notable advancer, rising 4.86%. Delek Group fell 5.56%, and Tamar Petroleum fell 3.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 18, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

