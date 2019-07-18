Thu: TASE retreat continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.66%, to 1,564.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,462.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index 0.74%, to 367.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17%%, to points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.21 billion in equities, and NIS 2.73 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.1%. The index is up 6.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.5430/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.9752/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.08%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.24%; Teva fell 1.10%; Nice Systems rose 0.54%; and Discount Bank fell 0.07%.

FMS Enterprises Migun, which produces ballistic protection materials, was a notable advancer, rising 4.86%. Delek Group fell 5.56%, and Tamar Petroleum fell 3.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 18, 2019

