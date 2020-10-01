Thu: TASE rises for three straight sessions

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.82%, to 1,318.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75%, to 1,355.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.53%, to 481.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 355.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 4.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.41% lower, at NIS 3.4270/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 4.0242/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 2.71%. Nice Systems rose 0.92%; Opko Health rose 5.16%; Bank Leumi rose 1.39%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 2.19%.

Notable advancers today were ICL (Israel Chemicals, which rose 7.26%. ICL parent company Israel Corporation rose 10.53%. Camtek rose 9.17%. Doral fell 6.43%, and Gilat fell 4.40%. Among small caps, Enlivex Therapeutics rose 89.99% following its announcement of success in treating Covid-19 patients at Hadassah Hospital. Enlivex parent company Hadasit Bio-Holdings rose 111.01%. The extraordinary rises helped push the Biomed Index up 2.76%.

