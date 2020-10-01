search
Thu: TASE rises for three straight sessions

1 Oct, 2020 19:03
All five leading stocks rose today, while small cap Enlivex has more than doubled its value in two days.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.82%, to 1,318.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75%, to 1,355.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.53%, to 481.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 355.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 4.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.41% lower, at NIS 3.4270/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 4.0242/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 2.71%. Nice Systems rose 0.92%; Opko Health rose 5.16%; Bank Leumi rose 1.39%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 2.19%.

Notable advancers today were ICL (Israel Chemicals, which rose 7.26%. ICL parent company Israel Corporation rose 10.53%. Camtek rose 9.17%. Doral fell 6.43%, and Gilat fell 4.40%. Among small caps, Enlivex Therapeutics rose 89.99% following its announcement of success in treating Covid-19 patients at Hadassah Hospital. Enlivex parent company Hadasit Bio-Holdings rose 111.01%. The extraordinary rises helped push the Biomed Index up 2.76%.

