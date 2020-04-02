Thu: TASE shows signs of stabilizing

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.19%, to 1,268.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,233.00 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.84%, to points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 342.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.22 billion in equities and NIS 4.80 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.0%. The index is down 24.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 2.08% higher, at NIS 3.6300/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.00% higher, at NIS 3.9675/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 0.85%. The company has announced a collaboration agreement with video conferencing platform Zoom. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.70%; Bank Leumi fell 0.79%; Teva fell 1.65%; and Perrigo, which announced the completion of the acquisition of the oral self-care assets of High Ridge Brands, tumbled 9.55%.

Delek Group rose 13.52%.

