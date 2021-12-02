Thu: TASE slide resumes

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.04%, to 1,869.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.25%, to 1,955.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.31%, to 538.28 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.39%, to 380.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.02 billion in equities and NIS 4.18 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.4%. The index is up 24.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.57% higher, at NIS 3.1680/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.79% higher, at NIS 3.5938/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and fell 0.49%. Teva fell 1.49%; Perrigo fell 2.59%; Bank Leumi fell 0.36%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.13%.

Brack Capital bucked the market in a big way, rising 33.22%. Delek Group fell 6.91%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 2, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.