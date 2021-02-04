Thu: TASE slips again; Gilat jumps

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,600.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.29%, to 1,650.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.81%, to 629.95 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 371.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.47 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% lower, at NIS 3.2980/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.31% lower, at NIS 3.9557/€.

Matrix led trading today, and rose 1.48%. Nice Systems rose 1.18%; OPC Energy fell 2.10%; Ashtrom fell 2.52%; and Bank Hapoalim closed flat.

Gilat, which reported a large contract in Peru, rose 7.65%. Prominent decliners were BATM, down 7.85%, Opko Health, down 6.54%, and Compugen, down 6.01%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 4, 2021

