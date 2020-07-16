Thu: TASE slips at end of positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85%, to 1,388.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,375.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18%, to 455.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.36%, to 348.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.18 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.0%. The index is down 17.5% for the year to date.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.56%. Bank Leumi fell 0.78%; Teva fell 0.59%; Discount Bank fell 2.24%; and Bayside rose 6.63%. Other notable advancers were Eenergean, up 5.25%; Gilat Staellite Systems, up 5.20%; AudioCodes, up 4.83%; and Cellcom, up 4.35%. Bet Shemesh Engines fell 6.03%; Ratio fell 5.72%; and Gazit Globe parent company Norstar fell 4.86%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2020

