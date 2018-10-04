search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TASE slumps on global sovereign bond selloff

4 Oct, 2018 18:49
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and Ormat led the TASE down today but Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.29% to 1,637.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.28% to 1,480.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.42% to 399.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.28% to 348.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.93 billion. Markets slumped worldwide as optimism on the US economy sparked a sovereign bond selloff.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged at NIS 3.640/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.466% at 4.188/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.29% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.29%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.99%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.75% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.12%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.53% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018