Thu: TASE slumps on global sovereign bond selloff

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.29% to 1,637.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.28% to 1,480.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.42% to 399.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.28% to 348.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.93 billion. Markets slumped worldwide as optimism on the US economy sparked a sovereign bond selloff.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged at NIS 3.640/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.466% at 4.188/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.29% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.29%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.99%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.75% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.12%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.53% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover.

