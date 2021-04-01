Thu: TASE starts April with gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,610.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,672.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.06%, to 596.82 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 375.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 888 million in equities and NIS 1.01 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.0%. The index is up 7.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.3330/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was also set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.9116/€.

Delek Group led trading today, and fell 1.43%. Bank Leumi rose 0.77%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.08%; Discount Bank closed flat; and Nice Systems rose 1.34%.

Notable advancers today were Camtek, up 9.40%, and Compugen, up 6.68%. Perrigo fell 2.89%.

