Thu: TASE weakens at end of positive week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.90%, to 1,424.64 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76%, to 1,406.53 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.17%, to 431.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 358.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS1.48 billion in equities, and NIS 10.79 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 5.2%. The index is down 15.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.5140/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.63% higher, at NIS 3.8634/€.

Real estate company Melisron, which released first quarter financials today, led trading, and rose 8.31%. Bezeq, which also published its quarterly financials, rose 8.26%. Bank Hapoalim fell 3.30%; Delek Group fell 9.56%; and Teva fell 0.70%.

Among today's notable advancers were Allot, up 10.33%, and Bet Shemesh Engines, up 5.41%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 21, 2020

