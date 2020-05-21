search
Thu: TASE weakens at end of positive week

21 May, 2020 19:13
Melisron and Bezeq stood out with strong rises today, but the main indices closed slightly off.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.90%, to 1,424.64 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76%, to 1,406.53 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.17%, to 431.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 358.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS1.48 billion in equities, and NIS 10.79 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 5.2%. The index is down 15.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.5140/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.63% higher, at NIS 3.8634/€.

Real estate company Melisron, which released first quarter financials today, led trading, and rose 8.31%. Bezeq, which also published its quarterly financials, rose 8.26%. Bank Hapoalim fell 3.30%; Delek Group fell 9.56%; and Teva fell 0.70%.

Among today's notable advancers were Allot, up 10.33%, and Bet Shemesh Engines, up 5.41%.

