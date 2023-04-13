Thu: Tech stocks higher, banks lower on mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today after the Passover holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,740.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39%, to 1,732.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62% to 342.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 365.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.10 billion in equities and NIS 3.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.855% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.655/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.016% higher at NIS 4.029/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.54%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.93% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.09%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM rose 6.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.74% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.57%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.18% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 2.71%.

