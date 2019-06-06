search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 0.2% for week

6 Jun, 2019 18:58
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva continued its gains while Cellcom fell again. The market will reopen Monday after the Shavuot holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27% to 1,541.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35% to 1,430.84 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 358.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 361.64 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.98 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.2% for the week but has risen 5.30% since the start of 2019. The market reopens on Monday after the Shavuot holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.249% today at NIS 3.601/$ from Wednesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.436% at 4.046/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.06%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.36% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.81%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.13%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 4.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting a new acquisition. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.97% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.57%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 6, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018