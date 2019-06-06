Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 0.2% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27% to 1,541.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35% to 1,430.84 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 358.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 361.64 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.98 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.2% for the week but has risen 5.30% since the start of 2019. The market reopens on Monday after the Shavuot holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.249% today at NIS 3.601/$ from Wednesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.436% at 4.046/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.06%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.36% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.81%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.13%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 4.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting a new acquisition. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.97% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.57%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

