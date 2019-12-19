search
Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 0.8% for week

19 Dec, 2019 18:19
Opko and Ormat led the declines today but Teva bucked the market.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55%, to 1,686.76 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.56%, to 1,606.98 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.49% to 383.90 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.47%, to 366.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 4.42 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.8% for the week and is up 14.6% since the beginning of 2019.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.228% today, at NIS 3.493/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.295% at NIS 3.883/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.39%and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.65%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.52%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.25%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 2.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.46% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.82%. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.14%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.49% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.11%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2019

