Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 1.2% for week

18 Jun, 2020 19:09
Shikun & Binui fell sharply for the second straight day, leading market falls but Bezeq and Delek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.66%, to 1,426.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,407.31 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.19%, to 450.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 354.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.86 billion in equities and NIS 5.40 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 1.2% for the week and is down 15.40% since the start of 2020.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.145% lower from Wednesday at NIS 3.451/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.041%, at NIS 3.884/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 8.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, following yesterday's fall of 16.75% after the ousting of CEO Eyal Lapidot. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 6.27% and its subsidiary Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.35%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean Oil & Gas Plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.89%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.84% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.60%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.18%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.21%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.19%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 4.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4.47%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.86%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.16% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.00%.

