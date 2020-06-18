Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 1.2% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.66%, to 1,426.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,407.31 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.19%, to 450.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 354.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.86 billion in equities and NIS 5.40 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 1.2% for the week and is down 15.40% since the start of 2020.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate 0.145% lower from Wednesday at NIS 3.451/$ and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.041%, at NIS 3.884/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 8.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, following yesterday's fall of 16.75% after the ousting of CEO Eyal Lapidot. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 6.27% and its subsidiary Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.35%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean Oil & Gas Plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.89%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.84% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.60%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.18%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.21%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.19%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 4.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4.47%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.86%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.16% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.00%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 18, 2020

