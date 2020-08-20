Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 1.5% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.42%, to 1,394.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.51%, to 1,417.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33%, to 494 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11%, to 358.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.21 billion in equities and NIS 2.55 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 1.5% on the week and is down 17.1% since the beginning of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.059% up from Wednesday at NIS 3.402/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.741% lower at NIS 4.030/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.55%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.72%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.25% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.71%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.34% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.81%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 9.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong second quarter results. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 4.25% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 4.55%.

