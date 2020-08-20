search
Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 1.5% for week

20 Aug, 2020 18:30
The big banks and Teva led the strong declines of the TASE today but Maytronics bucked the market on strong financial results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.42%, to 1,394.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.51%, to 1,417.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33%, to 494 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11%, to 358.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.21 billion in equities and NIS 2.55 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 1.5% on the week and is down 17.1% since the beginning of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.059% up from Wednesday at NIS 3.402/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.741% lower at NIS 4.030/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.55%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.72%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.25% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.71%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.34% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.81%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 9.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong second quarter results. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 4.25% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 4.55%.

