Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index ends week 0.3% off

21 Nov, 2024 18:45
The main indices rose today, led by the banks, but the week still ended negatively.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 2,260.15 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07%, to 2,282.35 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.32%, to 426.80 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 386.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.40 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3%. The index is up 21.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% lower, at NIS 3.7330/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.41% lower, at NIS 3.9289/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.67%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.13%; Nova rose 0.09%; Elbit Systems fell 1.06%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, which reported today, rose 0.63%.

Notable advancers today were Nayax, up 4.29%; the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, up 3.77%; and ICL, up 2.80%. Hilan fell 6.81%; Doral Energy fell 5.08%; and Bazan fell 5.04%.

