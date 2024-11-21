Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index ends week 0.3% off

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 2,260.15 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07%, to 2,282.35 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.32%, to 426.80 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 386.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.40 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3%. The index is up 21.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% lower, at NIS 3.7330/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.41% lower, at NIS 3.9289/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.67%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.13%; Nova rose 0.09%; Elbit Systems fell 1.06%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, which reported today, rose 0.63%.

Notable advancers today were Nayax, up 4.29%; the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, up 3.77%; and ICL, up 2.80%. Hilan fell 6.81%; Doral Energy fell 5.08%; and Bazan fell 5.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 21, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.