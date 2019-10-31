Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 0.1% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06% to 1,654.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 1,577.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 380.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 369.31 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.92 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1% for the week and is up 13% since the beginning of the year.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% today at NIS 3.529/$ from Wednesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.398% at 3.937/€.

On the market, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 3.28%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.69%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.32% ands Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.04%.

Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.61%, and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.69%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.46%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.25%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.49%.

