Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 0.1% for week

31 Oct, 2019 18:52
Shikun & Binui posted the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today but Teva and Perrigo fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06% to 1,654.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 1,577.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 380.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 369.31 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.92 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1% for the week and is up 13% since the beginning of the year.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% today at NIS 3.529/$ from Wednesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.398% at 3.937/€.

On the market, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 3.28%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.69%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.32% ands Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.04%.

Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.61%, and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.69%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.46%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.25%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.49%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 31, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

