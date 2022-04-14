search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 0.3% for week

14 Apr, 2022 19:05
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL and parent company Israel Corp. led the gains today but the banks declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66%, to 2,039.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.60%, to 2,119.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62% to 470.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 380.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 2.95 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.3% for the week and is up 3.1% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.249% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.199/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.440% higher at NIS 3.492/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.20% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.57% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.61%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.70% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.18%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.92%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.16% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.95%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 14, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018