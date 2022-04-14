Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 0.3% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66%, to 2,039.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.60%, to 2,119.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62% to 470.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 380.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 2.95 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.3% for the week and is up 3.1% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.249% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.199/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.440% higher at NIS 3.492/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.20% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.57% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.61%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.70% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.18%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.92%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.16% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.95%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 14, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.