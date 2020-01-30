search
Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 0.5% in January

30 Jan, 2020 18:28
The banks rose strongly today but energy stocks Delek and Energean led the market down.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.61% to 1,690.88 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.48% to 1,635.45 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.20% to 417.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.29% to 367.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.82 billion in equities and NIS 5.10 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.5% in January but lost 2.6% over the past week.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.231% from Wednesday at NIS 3.450/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.018% at NIS 3.803/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.21% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.98%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.02% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.95%. Energean Oil & Gas (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.43% and International Flavors and Fragrances (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 4.07%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.47%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.42%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.35% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.14%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.54% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.97%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 30, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

