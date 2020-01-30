Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 0.5% in January

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.61% to 1,690.88 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.48% to 1,635.45 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.20% to 417.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.29% to 367.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.82 billion in equities and NIS 5.10 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.5% in January but lost 2.6% over the past week.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.231% from Wednesday at NIS 3.450/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.018% at NIS 3.803/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.21% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.98%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.02% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.95%. Energean Oil & Gas (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.43% and International Flavors and Fragrances (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 4.07%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.47%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.42%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.35% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.14%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.54% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.97%.

